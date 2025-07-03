Sean Diddy Comb found guilty on 2 out of 5 counts in sex trafficking and prostitution case as jury reaches verdict

On July 2, 2025, a Manhattan federal jury found hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs guilty on two of five charges in his high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering trial. After a seven-week trial and over 12 hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Combs on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution related to his former girlfriends, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman referred to as “Jane.” He was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

The guilty verdicts on counts three and five involve allegations that Combs arranged interstate travel for Ventura and “Jane” to engage in prostitution. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The jury found Combs not guilty on counts one, two, and four, which included racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, charges that could have led to a life sentence.

Combs, 55, pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his defense arguing that his actions were part of a consensual “swinger lifestyle” and not criminal. The trial included testimony from Ventura and “Jane,” as well as evidence like a 2016 video allegedly showing Combs attacking Ventura in a hotel hallway. Despite the convictions, Combs appeared relieved in court, making a praying hands gesture to the jury and smiling at his family after the verdict was read.

The case, which began with Combs’ arrest in September 2024, has drawn significant attention, reshaping the public image of the Bad Boy Records founder. Combs still faces multiple civil lawsuits related to sexual assault and abuse allegations. Sentencing details and potential appeals are yet to be announced.