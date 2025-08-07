Sean “Diddy” Combs officially begs President Trump for a pardon

A lawyer for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed the recently convicted rapper has been in touch with the White House about a potential pardon after he was denied bail.

On Tuesday, the rapper was denied bail ahead of his sentencing in October, when he could face up to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of pr0stitution-related offences.

In July, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation for pr0stitution, but cleared of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and s£x-trafficking, which carried potential life sentences.

Nicole Westmoreland, a member of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ all-star defense team, told CNN in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that the music mogul’s team has reached out to the Trump administration about a potential pardon.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” Westmoreland said.

During an interview with news channel Newsmax last Friday, Mr Trump said “they have talked to me about Sean” but did not announce any decision.

The president seemed to cast doubt that he would grant a pardon, however.

“You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great. And seemed like a nice guy, I didn’t know him well,” Trump said. “But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “It makes it more – I’m being honest, it makes it more difficult to do.”

Trump was then asked, “more likely a ‘no’ for Combs?”