American rapper, entrepreneur, and music mogul Sean “Jay-Z” Carter has officially been named the world’s richest musician, according to Forbes, with a staggering net worth of $2.5 billion.

Jay-Z’s fortune stems from an empire that extends far beyond music. His wealth is built on diverse investments and ownership stakes in multiple high-value ventures. These include Roc Nation, his globally recognized entertainment company; Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades), a luxury champagne brand; and D’Ussé, a premium cognac label.

He has also earned significant returns from the sale of his music streaming platform Tidal, along with the Rocawear fashion brand, which helped cement his status as a business visionary. Beyond these, Jay-Z’s portfolio spans real estate, hospitality, technology, and various startup investments, solidifying his reputation as one of the most successful business minds in the entertainment world.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift continues to hold her spot as the richest female musician, with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Remarkably, Forbes notes that Swift achieved billionaire status solely through her music and tours, making her a standout in the industry for generating such immense wealth through artistic talent alone.