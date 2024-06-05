Sean Paul’s Wife Responds After Troll Said He’s The Jamaican Drake

Sean Paul’s wife, Jodi Henriques, isn’t here for people comparing her husband to rap superstar Drake.

The Gimmie Di Light hitmaker has been making the rounds following his Tiny Desk concert on Friday, which centered around his most popular dancehall hits.

While most netizens hailed the veteran toaster for making their childhoods fun through his timeless catalog, other users couldn’t help but think of the God’s Plan rapper when they saw Sean Paul.

“SEAN PAUL THE JAMAICAN DRAKE,” user @rio.3xl commented on a post made by The Shaderoom.

Per the likes, more than 1,000 users agreed, igniting a debate in the comments.

“The disrespect 😒,” one user wrote. “Sean Paul is Sean Paul. He was around before Drake even knew what Jamaican culture was.”

Another added, “Na, Sean don’t have ghost writers lol 😂.”

It continued, “This is who Drake thinks he is with the accent.”

As users continued to go back and forth, Henriques caught up with the exchange and particularly resonated with one response.

“No, he’s not,” user @iamprettyprivileged wrote. “Sean Paul raised within the culture his (sic) not a vulture.”

Henriques echoed the statement by directly responding, “@iamprettyprivileged 📌.”

Drake has been on the receiving end of the “culture vulture” label for several years, with his recent feud with contemporary Kendrick Lamar reigniting the claims. Though the Canadian star was born to a white mother and black father, he has been dragged by rappers like Lamar and Rick Ross for going to the United States to use black artists and their culture to elevate his career.

That aside, Drake has also received criticism for tapping into other cultures through his music, from his explorations of afrobeats like One Dance and Controlla to his patois rapping on songs like Too Good with Rihanna and Popcaan’s We Caa Done.

As for his image, several netizens said he was channeling his inner Sean Paul in 2022 after debuting cornrows reminiscent of the deejay’s Dutty Rock era.

On the other hand, Sean Paul has managed to maintain an original brand image and sound since emerging in the 1990s.

It’s typical for Jamaican acts to adopt an American accent when attempting to cross over, but the entertainer has maintained his patois style of deejaying, no doubt adding to his point of difference as Jamaica’s biggest dancehall act. Be it his massive features with superstars like Beyoncé (Baby Boy) or Sia (Cheap Thrills), or his support of locals like Chi Ching Ching (Crick Neck) or Stylo G (Dumpling Remix), Sean Paul’s sound has stayed consistently uncompromising and true to his roots.

The Temperature hitmaker is currently on his ‘Greatest Tour’ in the United States.