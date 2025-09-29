Sean Tembo, a confused comedian – Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders  member Wright Musoma

Sean Tembo, a confused comedian – Tonse member, Musoma



TONSE Alliance Council of Leaders member Wright Musoma says opposition leader Sean Tembo is nothing more than a confused comedian who continues to embarrass himself by falsely claiming leadership within the alliance.





Musoma stated that Tembo is neither a spokesperson nor a member of the decision making structure of the alliance, describing his actions as laughable and out of touch with reality.





“Tembo is a confused comedian, he once acted as a spokesperson for the alliance, but due to his persistent confusion and indiscipline, we as the Council of Leaders removed him,” Musoma told #Kalemba in an interview.





Musoma went further to mock Tembo’s recent attempt to call for a meeting under the banner of Tonse, which he claimed was not sanctioned by the alliance’s recognised leadership.



“That meeting he called to be held at his house is nothing but a comedy sketch. We have a formal secretariat which is PF and all official Tonse business must go through the secretary general, Raphael Nakacinda or the chairman Given Lubinda. Any other meeting is illegitimate and should be dismissed as political drama,” he said.





He also questioned the political role of Zumani Zimba, stating that the former presidential advisor is ‘posturing’ and has no official role in the alliance.





“Zumani Zimba is not a member of Tonse. He keeps calling himself a legal and political advisor, but to who? The former president is no more. Who is he advising now?”





Meanwhile, Musoma clarified that at no point has the Tonse Alliance discussed changing its chairperson or its special purpose vehicle, which remains the National Congress Party.





He warned that unless the NCP misbehaves or PF reclaims its certificate, no such changes are even on the table.





“Tembo is moving with a few disgruntled PF MPs whose mandates are expiring soon. They are playing with fire. Zambia does not lack educated and competent leaders. These MPs are on borrowed time,” added Musoma.





In a direct shot to Tembo’s public image, Musoma further said Tembo’s online popularity means little in the real world of politics.





“Tembo thinks he’s popular because of likes on Facebook, but Zambians enjoy comedy. Look at WhyMe and Tayali, these are entertainers with questionable characters. Let him try standing as a councillor anywhere, he won’t even win a polling station,” Musoma stated.





“Anyone can call themselves Tonse, but if it’s not from the chairman or secretary general , it’s noise. Don’t be misled by political actors looking for relevance. Zambia’s democracy deserves better than reruns of bad comedy.”





Musoma advised the public to ignore unofficial statements and meetings claiming to speak on behalf of Tonse, stating that only messages from the chairman or secretary general should be treated as authentic.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba September 29, 2025