SEAN TEMBO CALLS FOR WITHDRAWAL OF ELECTORAL PROCESS (AMENDMENT) BILL 2026





By Loise Kakoma



Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo has called for the withdrawal of the Electoral Process (Amendment) Bill, 2026, saying the draft lacks stakeholder input and is not realistic.





Speaking when he featured on the Friday edition of Let the People Talk programme on Phoenix FM, Mr. Tembo criticized the draft bill’s requirement that a nomination adoption certificate be signed by a political party’s secretary-general, among other stakeholder concerns.





He says the provision is flawed and could create problems if the secretary-general is unavailable, questioning the logic of restricting political parties in such a manner.





Mr. Tembo has strongly recommended that the bill be withdrawn and reworked with input from stakeholders, stressing the need for consultation to ensure the draft is practical and workable.



PHOENIX NEWS