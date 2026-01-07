SEAN TEMBO CLAIMS HE OUSTED GIVEN LUBINDA AS TONSE ALLIANCE LEADER

SEAN TEMBO CLAIMS HE OUSTED GIVEN LUBINDA





On Tuesday 6th January,2026, PeP President Sean Tembo held an illegal virtual Tonse Alliance Meeting when the leadership of Tonse were busy campaigning in Chawama by-election.





He has announced ghe following illegal changes.



1. Removal of PF as Anchor Party

2. Removed Hon. Given Lubinda

3 Constitutional amendments



4. Claims leadership has now gone to Apostle Daniel Pule as Chairperson and Vice Chairperson as Dr. Chifumu Banda

TONSE ALLIANCE PRESS STATEMENT



7th January, 2026



COMPREHENSIVE CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES TO GUARANTEE PROGRESS AND VICTORY IN AUGUST 2026



YESTERDAY in the evening, 6th January, 2026, the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders was convened virtually from 18hours to 22hours to review, discuss, respond and make resolutions on a number of constitution amendments following a petition from some of the Alliance members.





The meeting which was chaired by myself, Prof. Danny Pule as Tonse Alliance Co~Chairman was virtually well attended by most leaders from Tonse Alliance political parties, civil society organisations, parliamentarians and renowned citizens.





Based on the petition from our four member organisations, this council of leaders discussed nine key constitutional amendments and made resolutions on each as follows:



1. Tonse Alliance will no longer recognize “PF Party” but only embrace and work with the “ECL PF Political Movement” in order to honour the wishes of Dr. ECL and make progress





The Council of leaders unanimously observed and agreed that the Tonse Alliance has been held at ramson/hostage, delayed to make progress and made to look institutionally disorganized as a result of the leadership crisis, wrangles, court battles, factionalism, divisions, rivalry and chaotic politics in PF as the anchor party for many months especially after the death of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Hence, the Council resolved that the Alliance shall henceforth only maintain the membership of “ECL PF Political Movement” as per constitution as guided by Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu himself and has officially done away with anyone and anything to do with “PF party” that is in court with Hon. Robert Chabinga.





The Council believes that this is the only way the Alliance shall honour ECL’s Plan B, ECL’s wishes and political legacy since he brought and left “ECL PF Movement ” to Tonse Alliance himself when his party was treacherously taken away from him.



By definition, the council approved that the “ECL PF Movement” is a non registered political pressure group consisting of all former and current PF Ministers, PSs, MPs, DCs, diplomats, council Chairpersons, Mayors, Councillors, party officials, members and structures countrywide loyal to ECL himself as former President and his legacy outside the formal party aligned leadership in court with Chabinga.





As we speak, the council agreed that the gallant PF MPs who openly opposed Bill 7 and patriotically denounced it by not voting for it are a good example of members of the ECL PF Movement as opposed to the PF MPs who voted for it.



As Most Zambians are aware and know, Tonse Alliance was formed in July 2023 as an alternative political platform of Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his loyal followers/supporters in PF and outside PF when it was clear that ECL was betrayed by some PF leaders after the “PF party” was officially traded and politically sold to UPND and HH as well as when the UKA project completely failed him. Therefore, Tonse Alliance shall henceforth not entertain any association with PF party.





2. The Constitution has been amended in order to allow all Tonse Council of Leaders Eligible and Free to Contest Any Position including the Chairmanship, 2026 Presidential Candidacy and other electable positions



The Council deliberated and collectively resolved that, since ECL, the Constitutional Chairman and 2026 Presidential candidate is dead, Tonse Alliance has abolished the exclusivity of associating the coalition Chairmanship and 2026 presidential candidature to Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu himself and his “ECL PF Movement”.





The Alliance resolved that from now onwards, anyone who is a member of the Council of Leaders shall be free and eligible to contest any position including the Chairmanship as well as the 2026 presidential candidacy.





3. Tonse Alliance to Democratically elect it’s new Chairman and 2026 Presidential candidate this month, January, 2026



Based on resolution number two above, the Council of Leaders unanimously agreed and resolved that the Tonse Alliance General Congress shall elect it’s new Chairman and 2026 Presidential Candidate within the month of January, 2026 as well as all other key electable positions. The Council reaffirmed that The greatest political crisis and paralysis Tonse Alliance has faced since the death of Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been failure to elect a new legitimate chairman and 2026 Presidential Candidate.





4. The Concept of ANCHOR PARTY revised to reflect the Current Political Dynamics & Membership Status in the Council of Leaders



The Council observed that following the death of ECL and continued divisions, wrangles, rivalry, factions, court battles and leadership crisis within PF, the political potency, popularity and standing of the “ECL PF Movement ” has been drastically affected as it no longer enjoys its original VIP and leadership status of anchor organization in the Tonse Alliance.





Hence, the Alliance resolved to effect the following constitutional changes to the Tonse Alliance Council of leaders in terms of the number of official representatives per member organisation :



~ In recognising its countrywide membership, structures and Mobilisational Leadership, the “ECL PF Movement” shall only reduce from it’s current 15 representatives in the Council of Leaders to 7;





~ All Political parties that are Founding members of the Alliance and are recognised in the Constitution shall be represented by 4 officials in the Council of Leaders;



~ All political parties who are currently members of the Alliance but are not founding members shall be represented by 3 officials in the council of leaders ;





~ All civil society organizations that are founding members of the Alliance and are recognised by the constitution shall be represented by 3 officials in the Council of leaders ;



~ All civil society organisations who are members of Tonse Alliance but are not founder members shall be represented by 2 officials in the council of leaders;





~ All political parties that shall join Tonse Alliance after January 2026 shal be represented by the standard one (1) official in the Council of Leaders; and



~ All civi society and non political party organisations upon joining the Alliance shall not be automatic members of the Council of Leaders unless when invited and approved by the Council of Leaders.





5. Membership to the General Congress has been reviewed and revised to reflect the number of officials in the Council of Leaders per member organisation by three



The General Congress is the highest decision making organ of Tonse Alliance. This is what most political parties call the National Convention. As such, it is the Tonse Alliance General Congress that shall convene this month to elect the new Chairman, 2026 Presidential candidate and other important office bearers.





Following the revision to the concept of anchor organisation in Tonse Alliance, the Council of Leaders resolved that the number of officials in the Council per organisation by three shall be the number of delegates each member shall bring and accredit to the Tonse Alliance General Congress.





For example, the ECL PF Movement shall bring 7 by 3 which is 21 delegates. All political parties that are founding members shall bring 4 by 3 which is 12 delegates each. All political parties who are currently members but are not founding members or all civil society leaders who are founder members of Tonse Alliance shall bring 3 by 3 which is 9 delegates per organisation.





6. After a thorough discussion, the Council resolved that all Disciplinary matters, procedures and actions from henceforth shall move from the office of Tonse Alliance Spokesperson to the Tonse Alliance National Legal Chairperson who shall be complimented by the office of National Coordinator. In like manner, the disciplinary committee shall be composed of Chairpersons of Disciplinary Committees from member political parties and shall be report and be accountable to the Council of leaders on all matters.





7. In order to enhance leadership inclusion and diversity, the council thoroughly discussed and consequently resolved that the Alliance shall henceforth have Two Vice Chairpersons ( First Vice Chairperson and Second Vice Chairperson).





To that effect, the Council appointed State Counsel, Mr. Chifumu Banda, Acting FDD President and Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF), ZMP President as Acting First Vice chairman and Second Vice chairman respectively.



8. On the harmonisation of the office of the Tonse Alliance Secretary General and Tonse Alliance National Coordinator, the Council reaffirmed and resolved to keep the Constitutional Position of National Coordinator to be the Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance. The National Coordinator shall independently lead and manage the Secretariat outside political party members under the supervision of the Alliance Chairman.





The council recognised and approved the original provisions in the Tonse Alliance constitution.The council further resolved that there shall a Council of Tonse Alliance Secretary Generals that shall initiate, recommend and implement political programs and campaign activities of the Alliance with it’s own leadership but shall be coordinated by the office of the National Coordinator.





9. Interim Leadership Before General Congress Elections Within January, 2026



Unanimously, the Council of Leaders resolved to abolish the concept of interim co~chairmanship and appointed Prof. Danny Pule, Christian Democratic Party President as the Tonse Alliance CareTaker Chairman until the new Chairman and 2026 Presidential candidate is elected this month.





In like manner, SC Mr. Chifunu Banda, Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Acting President was appointed Acting First Vice Chairman while Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF), ZMP President was appointed Acting Second Vice Chairman.





Lastly, the Council of Leaders unanimously appointed Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba as the official face and chairman of the “ECL PF Political Movement” as someone who understand the “ECL PF movement” better in the Alliance and as Lead Consultant who brought it to Tonse Alliance with Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu himself its founder leader.



I want to thank you all and may God bless Tonse Alliance and Zambia.



PROF. DANNY PULE

TONSE ALLIANCE

CARETAKER CHAIRMAN AND CDP PRESIDENT