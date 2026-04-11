SEAN TEMBO CONDEMNS POLICE SHOOTING OF FIVE



Patriots for Economic Progress President, Sean Tembo, has condemned Thursday’s fatal shooting of five individuals in Lusaka’s Chibolya compound by the Zambia Police after the victims had earlier assaulted an officer.





In a statement, Tembo says action by the Police demonstrates government’s lack of respect for human life.





He remarks that from the reasons explained by Police leading to the shooting of the five, it is evident that the deceased citizens were just petty criminals who could have been apprehended and presented before courts of law, instead of being murdered in cold blood.





Tembo, who quotes a Police statement on the incident, highlights that none of those killed had any firearms, with the only weapons displayed being axes and hammers.





He says human life must be respected and considered sacred, and should only be taken away by the State in very exceptional circumstances.





Tembo states that the circumstances in which the Police murdered the 5 citizens in Chibolya Compound fall far below the threshold of circumstances in which the State can justifiably take away human life of its citizens.





He has since suggested the establishment of a vibrant and independent Police Internal Affairs Division to competently investigate misconduct as well as abuse of power by officers.





Tembo argues that the current Police Public Complaints Commission is a toothless institution that is incapable of holding wayward Police Officers accountable.



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