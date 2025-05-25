Sean Tembo has been fired as Tonse Alliance Spokesperson – Nakachinda

Communique from the office of the Secretary General of the Tonse Alliance Honourable Raphael Nakachinda on the Council of Leaders meeting held on Saturday 24th May 2025 at the PF Secretariate.





The Council of Leaders of the Tonse Alliance held a meeting on Saturday 24th May 2025 to which, a number of the issues were deliberated.





Among the resolutions



1. Unified Candidate Strategy for Lumezi Constituency By-Election



In line with the United Opposition Front’s collective decision to field a single candidate in the upcoming Lumezi Constituency by-election, the Tonse Council of Leaders acknowledges and appreciates the collective decision of the United Opposition Front’s resolve to support the Tonse Alliance in Lumezi parliamentary by election and Tuuwa local government by election in Sikongo. In the same vein, the Tonse Council of leaders has resolved to support the Socialist Party in Milenge local government by election.





2. Lumezi By-Election – Security Precautions



Given recent security concerns and the mingalato of the UPND observed during the by-elections in Kawambwa, Pambashe and others, the Tonse Council of Leaders has resolved to withhold the public announcement of the selected candidate for Lumezi Constituency until an appropriate time.





3. Realignment of the Spokesperson Role



To enhance unity, maintain peace, and ensure effective communication within the alliance, the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders has resolved to realign the role of the spokesperson. All official communications going forward shall be conducted through the Office of the Secretary General of both PF/Tonse alliance until the conclusion of the internal process of reviewing the governing documents of Tonse Alliance by the legal team.





4. National Registration and Voter Mobilization



The Council has directed all alliance partners to actively encourage their members and supporters to obtain National Registration Cards (NRCs) and ensure they are registered to vote in the 2026 electoral processes.





Hon. Raphael M. Nakachinda MCC

Patriotic Front / Tonse Alliance Secretary General