SEAN TEMBO IS TONSE’S PROBLEM CAUSER – SINKAMBA

SEAN IS TONSE’S PROBLEM CAUSER – SINKAMBA
Sean Tembo is the Tonse Alliance’s main problem causer, says alliance member, Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba.
In an interview yesterday, Sinkamba said the power struggles in Tonse were visible to the public and that he had cautioned his colleagues that if they were not careful, Tonse Alliance would go the same direction as .
He pointed towards PeP leader Tembo as
Correct observation.
Sean Tembo is the problem in Tonse alliance, and together with the other Mr Zero, Kelvin Bwalya Fube.
This alliance could have been an effective opposition to the UPND, but it’s headed for Doom if Sean Tembo is not managed.
I really fail to understand how the Patriotic Front got itself entangled with Sean Tembo.
What value does he bring to the Alliance. There were other very loyal Parties like that of Wright Musoma which the PF could have used if it wanted to