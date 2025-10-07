⬆️ NEWS FLUSH | Sean Tembo Orders Lubinda, Nakacinda to Attend Tonse Meeting Without Fail





The Tonse Alliance is once again on edge. Spokesperson Sean Tembo has ordered Given Lubinda, Raphael Nakacinda, and other senior figures named in the newly announced Council of Leaders to attend today’s Tonse Alliance meeting “without fail.”





Tembo said the meeting would deliberate on unresolved matters from last week’s failed session, which was disrupted by suspected Patriotic Front cadres linked to the Lubinda camp. He confirmed that the time and venue would be communicated privately to each member.





“New members of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders, as per the expanded list, are required to attend without fail to undertake an affirmation of oath of office,” Tembo said.





The list of the so-called “new council” was released last week by Tembo and Chris Zumani Zimba, who claimed it had been sanctioned by late former President Edgar Lungu. It includes Lubinda and Nakacinda among other PF figures.





Lubinda, however, dismissed the list outright, calling it “zero guidance” and insisting that only the Secretary General’s office has authority to convene official alliance meetings.





The development sets up yet another showdown within the fragile opposition bloc, where factionalism, tribal accusations, and competing claims of legitimacy continue to fracture the Tonse Alliance ahead of the 2026 elections.



