Sean Tembo Suspends Tonse Alliance Member For Supporting Given Lubinda





TONSE ALLIANCE



16th September 2025

Amb. Webby Mwape

Member of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders

C/O Christian Democratic Party

Lusaka, Zambia





Dear Ambassador Webby Mwape



REF: SUSPENSION FROM THE TONSE ALLIANCE: YOURSELF



1. I write with reference to the matter captioned above, as well as a video recording that is currently circulating on social media, in which you are seen and heard falsely claiming that the TONSE ALLIANCE had adopted PF Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda as our 2026 Presidential Candidate, during your public meeting in Mpulungu, on an unknown date.





2. It is a matter of fact that Hon. Given Lubinda is an ordinary member of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders, although some PF members occasionally falsely refer to him as TONSE ALLIANCE Acting Chairman. It is also a matter of fact that at no time has the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders met to adopt a 2026 Presidential Candidate. Therefore, your false claims that Hon. Lubinda is the adopted TONSE ALLIANCE 2026 Presidential Candidate, has put the name of the Alliance into disrepute, and constitutes gross misconduct on your part, as you are in breach of article 6(f) of the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution.





3. In the premises above, and pursuant to the powers vested in me by article 23(i) of the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution, I hereby suspend you from the TONSE ALLIANCE for 30 days, pending disciplinary proceedings that shall be instituted against yourself. Please be guided accordingly.





Yours in Service of the Nation:



Sean E. Tembo

PeP PRESIDENT, TONSE ALLIANCE CHAIRMAN OF

AD HOC DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE & SPOKESPERSON

CC: The Vice Chairman, TONSE ALLIANCE

CC: File





Contact information at bottom:

Box 5 Off Alick Nkhata

Mass Media,

Lusaka Zambia



Contacts: +260 971 196 870

Twitter: Tonse_AllianceZM

Facebook: Tonse Alliance