Sean Tembo To Report President Hichilema To The International Criminal Court (ICC) For Crimes Against Humanity

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AND SELECTED MEMBERS OF HIS GOVERNMENT TO BE REPORTED TO THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT (ICC) FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

Lusaka, 9th September 2023

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we have noted with regret President Hakainde Hichilema’s continued weaponization of state institutions such as the Zambia Police Service and the Judiciary to terrorize, imprison and torture citizens on the basis of their political affiliation. We have therefore decided to take action and seek complimentary justice from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, Netherlands to which Zambia is a State Party.

2. Article 7, paragraph (h) of the Rome Statute defines Crimes Against Humanity as; “persecution against any identifiable group or collectivity based on political, racial, national, ethnic, cultural, religious or gender grounds …”. It is evident that upon ascending to the Presidency of the Republic of Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema has waged a war against members of opposition political parties who are wantonly arrested and imprisoned on flimsy grounds, and that the actions of the President and his Government satisfy the definition of Crimes Against Humanity as provided by Article 7, paragraph (h) of the Rome Statute.

3. Among the people against whom our ICC complaint will be filed will include President Hakainde Hichilema, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security; Jack Mwiimbu, Director of Public Prosecutions; Gilbert Phiri, Inspector General of Police; Graphel Musamba, Zambia Police Service Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Deputy Commissioner Mwala Yuyi, State House Communications Specialist; Clayson Hamaseka, Civil Society Activist; Laura Miti and Specific Judicial Officers at Lusaka Magistrates Court who have been positioned to act in concert with President Hakainde Hichilema in his crusade to persecute and anhilate political leaders who oppose the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) party.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are currently compiling a dossier of evidence which will document all arrests of opposition members and the circumstances and/or conclusion of such arrests in the past 2 years, ever since President Hakainde Hichilema ascended to become Zambia’s Head of State. Among the specific cases that will be documented will include the arrests and/or harassment of former PF Deputy Secretary General Hon. Mumbi Phiri, Socialist Party (SP) President; Dr. Fred M’membe, National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Ms. Saboi Imboela, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President; Mr. Kasonde Mwenda, Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President; Mr. Sean Tembo, Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President; Hon. Edith Nawakwi, Citizens First President; Hon. Harry Kalaba, Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament; Hon. Munir Zulu etcetera.

5. Our formal complaint of Crimes Against Humanity will be filed against President Hakainde Hichilema and his circle of enablers, at the International Criminal Court by Friday, 15th September 2023. It is expected that the ICC will subsequently undertake a preliminary examination of our complaint and evidence thereof in order to ascertain that the necessary ingredients exist before proceeding with a formal investigation. These preliminary considerations will include whether there is sufficient evidence, whether the ICC has jurisdiction over our complaint, the gravity of the complaint and whether the interests of justice will be served by the ICC proceeding with a formal investigation. We are very confident that we shall meet the preliminary criteria established by the International Criminal Court and that the alleged perpetrators aforementioned will be indicted, arrested, prosecuted and convicted accordingly.

6. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to make it abundantly clear that we shall not tolerate harassment and persecution by those who feel that they are more powerful and strong, simply because they are hiding behind taxpayer-funded state institutions. We shall fight tyranny and despotism with every ounce of vigor and valor that resides in us. If we cannot get justice in Zambia, then we shall seek it from any other place in the world where we can find it.

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)

LIBERTY HOUSE

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA