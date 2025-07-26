SEAN TEMBO URGES TONSE ALLIANCE MEMBERS TO KEEP INTERNAL MATTERS PRIVATE





By Joseph Kaputula



Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo is urging alliance members to refrain from publicly discussing internal matters.





This follows recent remarks by Zambia Must Prosper – ZMP President Kelvin Fube Bwalya that suggested questioning the leadership of Tonse Alliance Acting Chairman Given Lubinda.





But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Tembo has advised party members to avoid using surrogates to attack each other, emphasizing the need for internal cohesion.





Mr. Tembo is, however, confident that the infighting within the alliance will be resolved soon.



PHOENIX NEWS