SEAN TEMBO’S PeP UNVEILS KATOTOBWE AS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTION

PeP UNVEILS KATOTOBWE AS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTION



The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has unveiled Chanda Katotobwe as its Presidential candidate for the August 13, 2026 General Election.





Party President Sean Tembo announced the development during a press briefing held in Lusaka, stating that he will instead contest the election as the party’s running mate.





Mr. Tembo has explained that the decision reflects his commitment to prioritizing the interests of the Zambian people above personal ambition.





Meanwhile, Mr. Katotobwe has accepted the nomination wholeheartedly, pledging to not only lead the party to electoral victory but also deliver meaningful change for citizens.



He emphasized the need for unity, noting that the current moment presents a critical opportunity for Zambians to come together, especially amid growing concerns over governance and service delivery.





Mr. Katotobwe is a Member of Parliament for Luapula Constituency under the Patriotic Front and had previously expressed interest in contesting for the presidency at the party’s convention, which has yet to take place due to protracted legal battles.





He was also not among those who participated in the “No Name Convention,” which saw Makebi Zulu elected as President, defeating Given Lubinda, Chishimba Kambwili, Chitalu Chilufya, and Greford Monde.