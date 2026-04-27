SEC. MARCO RUBIO REJECTS IRAN’S “OPEN STRAIT” SCAM: “THEY CANNOT NORMALIZE A SYSTEM WHERE THEY DECIDE WHO GETS TO USE AN INTERNATIONAL WATERWAY AND HOW MUCH YOU PAY THEM”





Secretary of State Marco Rubio just shut down Iran’s latest attempt to keep control over the Strait of Hormuz.





After President Trump canceled talks in Pakistan, Rubio revealed the Iranians quickly came back with a “better” offer on paper — just ten minutes later.



But Rubio exposed exactly what Tehran really means by “opening” the strait:





“What they mean by opening the straits is yes the straits are open as long as you coordinate with Iran, get our permission or we’ll blow you up and you pay us. That’s not opening the straits — those international waterways.”





He drew a hard line for the Trump administration:



“They cannot normalize nor can we tolerate them trying to normalize a system in which the Iranians decide who gets to use an international waterway and how much you have to pay them to use it.”