Secret Israel–UAE defense cooperation exposed amid Iran threat



A hidden layer of Middle East geopolitics is emerging as Israel is believed to have quietly deployed advanced defense systems to the United Arab Emirates to counter Iranian missile and drone attacks.





Key systems reportedly include “Spectro”, a high-performance drone detection platform capable of identifying threats from distances of up to 20 km, alongside “Iron Beam”, a next-generation laser air defense system designed to neutralize rockets and UAVs within seconds.





The move reflects deepening military coordination between Israel and Gulf states following the Abraham Accords — but one that remains intentionally out of the public eye.