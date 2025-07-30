Secret Service agent tried to sneak wife onto Presidential flight 

US President, Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday, July 29, that a Secret Service agent attempted to sneak his wife onto a transport plane accompanying the presidential Air Force One flight to Scotland, calling it the latest embarrassing episode for the agency.

“Wouldn’t you think it might be a little dangerous?” Trump told reporters while returning to Washington after a five-day trip overseas.

“That’s a weird deal,” he added, noting he had been briefed on the matter and expressing confidence that Secret Service Director Sean M. Curran would “take care of it.”

According to reports from the Herald in Glasgow, the Dallas-based agent flew his wife—who serves in the U.S. Air Force—to Maryland. She received an official briefing and was escorted to Joint Base Andrews ahead of Trump’s departure. However, officials later discovered the unauthorized plan and ordered her off the flight.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the internal investigation in a statement, saying, “The U.S. Secret Service is conducting a personnel investigation after an employee attempted to invite his spouse — a member of the United States Air Force — aboard a mission support flight. Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight.”

Guglielmi also clarified that no Secret Service protectees were aboard the aircraft and that the incident had no impact on the overseas protective operation.

Multiple aircraft typically accompany Air Force One during international trips, transporting security personnel, equipment, and other logistical support.