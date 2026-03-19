Security Key to Success of 24-Hour Economy, DU Warns



The opposition Democratic Union (DU) has raised concern over security preparedness under Government’s proposed 24-hour economy, warning that inadequate protection could undermine the policy’s success.





DU President Ackim Njobvu says while the initiative presents significant economic potential, its implementation must be anchored on a strong and responsive security framework.





Speaking on Revelation TV, Mr. Njobvu cautioned that extending business and working hours into the night will inevitably increase exposure to crime if law enforcement is not scaled up.





He noted that workers, particularly those in night shifts, as well as businesses operating beyond traditional hours, could become easy targets for criminal elements in the absence of visible and effective policing.





“Security must come first. Without it, the 24-hour economy risks creating opportunities not just for business, but also for crime,” Mr. Njobvu said.





The opposition leader has since called on Government to urgently recruit more police officers and invest in strengthening security systems across the country.





He stressed that current manpower levels may not be sufficient to sustain round-the-clock economic activity, warning that overstretched law enforcement could compromise both response times and public safety.





Mr. Njobvu further urged authorities to enhance night patrols, improve street lighting, and deploy modern surveillance systems in key economic zones to deter criminal activity.





He maintained that building public confidence will be critical, as citizens and businesses must feel safe to fully participate in a 24-hour economic environment.





While acknowledging the economic benefits associated with extended trading hours, Mr. Njobvu emphasized that security remains the backbone upon which the policy’s success will depend.