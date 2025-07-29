See what woman with the ‘World’s largest lips’ looked like before she spent $26,000

Before surgery photos have emerged of a Bulgarian woman who began her transformation in 2018, undergoing an extreme number of cosmetic procedures — including lip injections, chin reshaping and lengthening, jaw contouring, and cheekbone enhancement all in pursuit of a doll-like appearance.

By 2022, she had undergone nearly 32 procedures and now closely resembles a real-life Bratz doll, spending over $26,000 on lip fillers alone has earned Andrea Ivanova the title of the woman with the “world’s largest lips.”

Doctors have repeatedly warned her about the dangers of excessive cosmetic work, calling it potentially fatal. Still, she insists on pushing the limits. “I wanted to experiment with myself to see how many injections and how much filler my body could take.”

Recently surfaced photos of Ivanova before the surgeries reveal a dramatically different look, underscoring the extent of her transformation. See below.

Despite acknowledging that her over-the-top appearance likely affects her love life, Ivanova remains undeterred. “My doctor was afraid to inject more hyaluronic acid into my lips, but I was adamant. I will not stop,” she said.

In addition to facial procedures, Ivanova also underwent breast augmentation, increasing her size from 75C to 75E.