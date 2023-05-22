Seed of discord: HH vs useless ministers-Michael Munyimba

Seed of discord: HH vs useless ministers

By Michael B Munyimba

I have been following the recent cat-fights between information minister madam Chushi Kasanda and mama Edith Nawakwi with keen interest.

If these two ladies thought this had been hilarious, we are sorry to say it hasn’t. In fact, I have been prying and prowling with skilled stealth and invisible caution like a legendary leopard preparing to pounce on unsuspecting prey. Yes, of course, I have been wanting to pounce on these two ladies just to pump some ounce of sense even if it could be as little as a grain of sand in their heads. They have been like two high school girls jostling each other over some teenage boyfriend. Yet, Chushi and Nawakwi are no kids, neither are they from the same generation; they are birds from different poles and times. So, seeing the two falling over each other in a bid to unconsciously embarrass themselves in public over an unknown wrangle, one is forced to ask where this whole thing is stemming from.

I have tried to go back to the books of history, trying to see what my memory can excavate regarding these two that could probably help explain the root cause of their conflict, which is now being flared in public domain, but I find none. As earlier indicated, these two are birds from different times and generations. All I know is that Edith was a pretty, intelligent girl with a degree in Economics (Energy) from UNZA, then Imperial College in London, who propelled her way in politics to become the country’s first female finance minister from 1998 to 1999 on president Chiluba’s appointment. True, she was young and vibrant, and vibrant she may still be. What a pretty, intelligent young lady, a delicious “plate” any man would dream to have by his side, the kind you would call beauty with “skopo”; a rare combination indeed.

It was actually Nawakwi who was finance minister when the infamous privatisation of government corporations took place – under her supervision, with HH as an external consultant hired to evaluate the companies and float them on the global market. It wasn’t, and still isn’t (supposed to be) easy to be finance minister at 39 years old, especially when you were female too in a society dominated by male chauvinists. But Edith was a force to reckon with, she was not just any other ordinary young lady to be tossed around. And Chiluba saw that in her, that’s why he gave her that heavy responsibility. She was also the entourage leader of the officials who negotiated for the IMF / World Bank loan deal whose conditions included the deflating of what these funders called a “blotted” civil service which eventually saw over 3,500 civil servants going on voluntary retirement after being promised some substantial, very attractive early retirement service packages. But I will come back to that later, because those retirees still want to know if the IMF/World Bank had secretly directed the government of that time to con those that would volunteer to retire and not pay them their dues as promised, but instead be throwing them crumbs of even as little as K350 in spaces of years until they all died from starvation. Yes, perhaps Edith will one day answer that, because this disease of all governments failing to honour that promise begun during her time – a “disease” that has infected even the present government despite all evidence, court rulings and presidential orders! But let me not go there now, I’m still busy praising Nawakwi for her past work record, she had (and still has) a rich CV and was a good and hardworking, knowledgeable minister.

I also know that Nawakwi and HH were at some point close allies and in very good books with each other in all endeavours; be that political, on principle and at a personal level before HH was even President. It’s again another mystery that today, Nawakwi views anything and everything HH says and or does as repulsive to a point of almost making her want to vomit. That’s some puzzle that may one day drive me to investigate and excavate the reason for the birth of that resentment for each other. Could it then be that it’s this resentment Nawakwi has for HH that aches Chushi Kasanda, prompting her to jump to the defence of her boss with guns blazing, shelling anything with Nawakwi’s name on it? Or could it be that Nawakwi is “slightly” jealous” of young Chushi’s sudden political milestone whom she wants to portray as not having what it takes to be “Minister”, except her looks? Or could it be that Nawakwi only wishes to genuinely conduct checks and balances on government and advice as a veteran, senior politician and experienced ex government official, a stance Kasanda probably refuses to recognise and accept? Olo kapena kuli kudala nkani zinangu zamene sitiziba (or maybe there are some issues we the public don’t know?)

Nawakwi is 64 years old, while Kasanda is 45; there’s almost a 20-year difference between the two, that’s a huge age divide. Is this fight personal or just work related, just based on difference on principle? We hope so, because if it continues, people will be forced to start thinking vintu vinangu (other things as the cause).

Now, the problem I have is not Nawakwi, after all, it’s not Nawakwi who is minister here, it’s Kasanda. You see, as minister, or when you hold certain portfolios in society, you mind how you portray yourself. Mind when and what to say or do certain things. It’s not always that as a leader you must respond to every provocation. Sometimes silence symbolises maturity and wisdom.

Chushi Kasanda should be professional when handling criticism. The post she holds is very sensitive. She should not start making mistakes her predecessor, Dora Siliya was making of running amock at every small thing, telling this one and that one, even shouting at South Africa’s Central Bank governor Tito Mbongeni over a small comment he made regarding the firing of then Bank of Zambia governor Dr Denny Kalylalya; it was so embarrassing.

Which reminds me of the President’s speech last week Thursday, the man almost wept as he solemnly complained that his ministers and permanent secretaries were not doing their work and had concentrated on globetrotting and requesting for subsidised loans to buy huge luxury cars. His desk is always laden with requests from ministers for authority to fly out to carry out funny chores, so that they can be sipping whisky in luxury hotels there but bringing back nothing to show here. And when they are here, they refuse to do the work they were employed to do; they are rude to people they are supposed to serve, they play kings, they come with blotted stomachs full of chips and sausages from their homes, while the people they are mandated to serve wallow in poverty.

Mr President, fire these ministers especially those in sensitive ministries. How can mere ministers be defying your orders, for instance? But that is what they are doing. Look at the issue of voluntary retirees who are not yet paid because their money was stolen within the circles, how many times have you assigned ministers to sort that mess? First it was Doreen Mwamba, did she follow your orders? NO! Now it’s Mulambo Haimbe, is he doing anything? Help me answer that. You gave these people jobs, but it seems they don’t need them. Relieve them and put people who are ready to serve the people and the country, people who know what they are doing. There are a lot of these ministers who are behaving like school boys, put their heads on the block! We shall continue to press on the pedal, until Zambians have the right people in offices, not high school boys and girls!

Ok, naluta, mpaka pa Wednesday futi, salani bwino!

Send comment to: WhatsApp +260 970 769521. Email: [email protected]