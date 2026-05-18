Senate Republicans praise Trump pressure campaign on Iran

The Republican majority in the US Senate said the Obama and Biden administrations “appeased Iran” by providing billions of dollars in sanctions relief and allowing its nuclear infrastructure to advance, while crediting President Donald Trump with pursuing a “maximum economic pressure” campaign, in a post on X.

“The Obama and Biden administrations chose to appease Iran, handing over billions in sanctions relief while allowing their nuclear infrastructure to advance. President Trump has decimated their military and is using maximum economic pressure. Peace requires strength,” the post said.