Senator Graham sets conditions for Iran deal, urges congressional approval

US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday any agreement between the United States and Iran must be submitted to Congress for approval, adding it should follow the precedent of the JCPOA under former President Barack Obama.

“As I have said before, President Trump’s position is clear: No enrichment American control of the approximately 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium .The opening of the Strait of Hormuz without interference from Iran.

Iran must abandon its long-range ballistic missile program and any effort to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran must end its support for all terrorists proxies in the region. But to say that I am skeptical that Iran will actually agree to the things necessary to make the deal substantially different than the JCPOA or enter into a deal that will withstand the test of time is an understatement. Time will tell,” Graham posted on X.