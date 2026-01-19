🔴🇸🇳 BREAKING NEWS ❗ ❗ Senegal Coach APOLOGIZES for asking his players to leave the pitch in interview..





Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw🗣️: “I didn’t appreciate at all that I told my players to leave the field. I apologize to football.”





“After reflection, I had them come back. Sometimes you can react in the heat of the moment. But we accept the referee’s mistakes.”





Moral as I earlier said it was WRONG to ask them to leave the pitch and he has proven by assessment right.. It's easier to apologize as champions though