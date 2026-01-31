Senegal coach Pape Thiaw rejects crowdfunding from Senegalese fans over AFCON fine

AFCON-winning coach, Pape Thiaw, has politely rejected a crowdfunding campaign launched by Senegalese fans to help pay a fine imposed on him following the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Pape was banned for five Confederation of African Football (CAF) matches after a chaotic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Morocco this month. He was also handed a $100,000 fine.

Supporters had earlier mobilised online, raising funds in solidarity for the coach after reports emerged that he was fined over comments and actions linked to the tense aftermath of the AFCON final.

However, in a statement attributed to the coach, Thiaw expressed deep gratitude to the fans but made it clear that he would not accept the donations. He thanked supporters for their love and concern, stressing that their backing meant more to him than any financial contribution.

“People of Senegal, my family, your solidarity since the announcement of the sanctions has touched me deeply. Thank you for the love you show me every day,” Thiaw wrote in a social media post.

“However, I humbly ask you not to organise fundraising campaigns in my name. While I understand and appreciate this generosity, I encourage you to redirect those funds to more urgent causes, to help those who truly need them.”

In total, CAF fined the Senegalese federation a combined $615,000, with Morocco fined $415,000. Thiaw’s five-match ban will be served in upcoming CAF competitions but will not affect his presence at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to lead the Teranga Lions from the sidelines as they compete on the global stage.