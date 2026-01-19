Senegal didn’t deserve to win – Moroccan coach Walid Regragui

Moroccan coach Walid Regragui:

“We deserved our win.



️“We deserved to win this match. But when people want to destroy you, they look for excuses just like the saying: when you want to kill your dog, you accuse it of rabies.



The referee’s decisions went against us, and that influenced the outcome. Despite everything, some are trying to paint Morocco as a team that benefits from referees, which is completely false. Today, it was us who suffered.



As for Senegal, they didn’t deserve to win this match Football should be decided by what happens on the pitch. We win our games through performance, discipline, and hard work not because of favors.”