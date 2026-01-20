SENEGAL DOES IT AGAIN! FAYE DECLARES NATIONAL HOLIDAY — THE STREETS WERE PAINTED TODAY! 





President Bassirou Diomaye Faye gave the ENTIRE nation Monday off to celebrate — and Senegal DELIVERED!





Sunday night in Rabat: Drama. Tension. Controversy. A disallowed goal. Players walking off. Morocco’s penalty MISS. Then Senegal struck in extra time — CHAMPIONS!





TODAY, the streets were PAINTED in green, yellow, and red! From sunrise to tonight, Dakar became one massive celebration. Dancing, singing, pure JOY everywhere!





“What just happened is divine… like a Netflix series. It’s crazy!” Mohamed Diop



This is what African excellence looks like. This is what unity feels like. This is SENEGAL.





President Faye knows: Some moments are bigger than work. Some victories belong to THE PEOPLE. And today, Senegal celebrated as ONE NATION.





Morocco fought hard. But the Lions of Teranga ROAR LOUDEST!

African hype media