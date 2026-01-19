Senegal Head Coach’s Decision Was Unfair



The 2025 AFCON in Morocco has been widely criticized as one of the worst editions in recent history.

However, the decision by the Senegalese head coach to ask his players to leave the stadium during such a crucial final was unfair and damaging to the image of AFCON.

https://youtu.be/J0tg_difqZs?si=DIyvHZ42uEf30MIY





AFCON remains one of the best football competitions among the top tournaments in the world. Unfortunately, what happened in this final showed a lack of proper management and professionalism, which made the competition appear disorganized and naïve.





This moment should serve as a lesson for African football authorities to protect the integrity and reputation of the tournament.