Senegal parade AFCON trophy at Stade De France

Senegal on Saturday, March 28, paraded the Africa Cup of Nations trophy they have been ordered to return, ahead of a friendly match against Peru at the Stade de France.

The move follows a decision by the Confederation of African Football to overturn Senegal’s 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final and instead award a 3-0 win to the hosts. Before kickoff, Senegal captain Kalidou Coulibaly and his teammates carried out a lap of honour with the trophy, following a pre-match performance by Youssou Ndour.

Coulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy later placed the trophy in the presidential box in front of officials including the Senegalese Football Federation president.

The original final in Rabat ended in controversy after Senegal players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a late penalty decision. Captain Sadio Mane eventually led them back, and after Morocco missed the penalty, Senegal secured victory through Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal.

However, CAF ruled that the walk-off breached tournament regulations, leading to the reversal of the result.

Senegal have appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and continue to contest the ruling. Thousands of fans gathered in Paris ahead of the match, with supporters marching through Saint-Denis with drums and chants before filling the stadium.

“You are the pride of the residents of working-class neighbourhoods… Today, Africa is united. Everyone behind Senegal,” said Saint-Denis mayor Bally Bagayoko. The friendly marks Senegal’s first match since the AFCON final as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup.