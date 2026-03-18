Senegal to appeal CAF’s controversial decision to award AFCON trophy to Morocco at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.





The Senegalese federation called it an “unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision which discredits African football”

The Appeals Committee also determined that the conduct of the Senegalese team fell under Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations. Consequently, CAF declared that the FSF had violated Article 82 and awarded the match to Senegal by forfeit, with a recorded score of 3-0 in favor of the FRMF, pursuant to Article 84.





The Senegalese Football Federation denounces this unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision, which discredits African football.





To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will initiate an appeal as soon as possible before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.





The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice and will keep the public informed of developments in this matter.



Done in Dakar, March 17, 2026

The Secretary General