Senegalese FA President  has openly thrown his weight behind Samuel Eto’o to take over the leadership of CAF

BREAKING NEWS



Fresh developments in African football leadership.



Abdoulaye Fall, President of the Senegalese Football Federation, has openly thrown his weight behind Samuel Eto’o to take over the leadership of CAF.





Speaking shortly after Senegal’s victory, Fall did not mince his words. He made it clear that African football needs strong, passionate, and credible figures at the top, and in his view, Samuel Eto’o fits that role perfectly. He expressed growing frustration with the current leadership, pointing directly at Patrice Motsepe as part of the problem.





According to Fall, African football can no longer be managed by distant administrators. He believes it needs people who understand the game from the inside, people who have lived it, fought for it, and earned respect on and off the pitch.





Samuel Eto’o’s name is now firmly in the conversation, and this could mark a turning point for the future of CAF.



African football politics just got more interesting.