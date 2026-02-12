SO HEARTBREAKING 💔😢



SENEGALESE Player, KREPIN DIATTA, lashed out at people, especially Africans, who m0cked his physical look during the AFRICAN Cup of Nations. This is what he had to say on social media:





“I am very sad to see some AFRICAN brothers making fun of me. I work for our beautiful and dear AFRICAN continent and what I receive in return are only insûlts, m0ckery from my brothers. This is too bad of you and râc!sm comes from there.





I need your encouragement and not your insults. Thank you to everyone who supports me. Only God makes my strength and I am proud of my physical person.

I’m handsome! God created me in his own image and your m0ckery won’t change anything in my life. But one thing is for sure, we are all AFRICAN.”