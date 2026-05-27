Senegal’s newly elected National Assembly speaker Ousmane Sonko has criticised the appointment of the country’s new prime minister

Senegal’s newly elected National Assembly speaker Ousmane Sonko has publicly criticised the appointment of the country’s new prime minister, saying his political party, PASTEF, was excluded from the consultation process.





Speaking before lawmakers for the first time since assuming the role, Sonko said PASTEF had not been involved in discussions that led President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to appoint a new head of government, despite the party being the dominant force behind the ruling coalition.





“Our political party was not involved in the consultations that led to the appointment of a prime minister. It is not, to this day, involved in the consultations for the formation of a government,” Sonko said. “Consequently, I would like to say that you cannot have Pastef without Pastef.”





Faye dismissed Sonko as prime minister and dissolved the cabinet four days ago after months of growing tensions within the ruling camp, including disagreements over Senegal’s economic situation.





Despite the fallout, Sonko described PASTEF as a unique political force capable of influencing both the opposition and the governing majority.





“Pastef, which is the political party, and this is unprecedented in the political annals of this country and perhaps of the world, which is at once the majority force in the opposition and in power, remains open to a responsible discussion that sets egos aside in order to find ways and means for calm, peaceful governance,” he told parliament.





Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers boycotted the session and walked out before Sonko’s address, arguing that his return to parliament and subsequent election as speaker were illegal.





The latest developments highlight deepening political tensions within Senegal just days after a major reshuffle at the top of government.