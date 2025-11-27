SENIOR CHIEF MUCHINDA THANKS HH BUT CONDEMNS TREASON THREAT FROM DC





Senior Chief Muchinda Kankomba Welala III of Serenje District, Central Province, has expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for sending a fact-finding team to investigate allegations of impropriety.





He thanked the President for choosing to seek the truth through engagement rather than acting on misinformation.





Chief Muchinda revealed that on 21st November 2025, House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo and Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) Chairperson Mr Hamusankwa visited the Chief’s palace in Serenje, accompanied by the Serenje District Commissioner, other senior government officials, and state security wings.





He stated that the purpose of the visit was to investigate concerns surrounding how he has been treating farmers and individuals holding mining licences.





The Chief welcomed the opportunity to express himself and accepted the proposed roadmap for land and mining audits.



However, Chief Muchinda voiced disappointment with Serenje District Commissioner Paul Masuwa, who threatened him with treason for calling for land and mine licence auditing.





He described the threat as a personal attack, expressing concern that it stemmed from deep-seated animosity.



The Chief stated that the land audit initiative is not personal but intended to uncover how land was acquired and converted into state farms and blocks when there was no Chief for many years.





He criticised certain investors for occupying large tracts of land without proper utilisation, accusing them of exploiting local resources.

Chief Muchinda affirmed that land audits would continue and warned that uncooperative farmers and miners would not be tolerated in the chiefdom.





He condemned the act of some farmers submitting land documents to the District Commissioner instead of the chiefdom, which had requested them to aid in the auditing process.





When reached for a comment, Serenje District Commissioner Paul Masuwa said he used the word “treason” because he was not pleased with some reports he was receiving from Muchinda Chiefdom.





Mr Masuwa stated that the Government is willing to support Chief Muchinda on land auditing, citing bureaucracy as the cause of delays.





He added that the Government recognises Chiefs as partners in development and will continue to work closely with them.



Kanele FM