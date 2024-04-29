SENIOR OFFICIALS URGED TO TRAVEL WITH SECRETARIES ON DUTY

MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has appealed to senior government officials to include their secretaries in their official travels for them to perform their duties as required.

Mr Kawana said most officials, especially fellow Permanent Secretaries tend to leave their secretaries behind when they travel and stated that Secretarial roles do not end in the office only.

The Permanent Secretary said this at the Secretaries’s Day celebrations in Lusaka in response to Zambia Institute of Secretaries President Christerbel Musefwe’s concern on the lack of adequate recognition of secretaries in most organisations.

Meanwhile, Motivational Speaker John Banda encouraged Secretaries to keep improving themselves as such professions are threatened by advancements in technology.

Mr Banda urged the secretaries to exhibit professionalism in their appearances and conduct in order to maintain the standards of the profession and represent their organisations well as first points of contact in most organisations.