SENSING DANGER, GOVT BACKS OFF IN THE FAZ ARRESTS

Following a strong letter by the World Soccer governing body, FIFA threatening to suspend Zambia from international competition, Government has backed out with pursuing the matter through getting refunds from FAZ.

The Ministry of Sports has written to FAZ and informed DEC which arrested the top officials that it will not pursue the matter.

In a letter dated 27th March 2024 instead of 27th April 2024 seen by Zambian Eye, Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says the Ministry of Sports will recover the money from what it owes FAZ.

FIFA yesterday said there was an influential third party in the arrests of FAZ officials and directed that the planned Annual General Meeting (AGM) go ahead. FIFA warned that Zambia risk being suspended as it was already in breach by having taken its grievances to court.

Earlier today, the High Court dismissed an application by FAZ to set aside an injunction restraining the holding of the AGM.

FAZ then announced that the AGM was going to be postponed indefinitely. The meeting was in progress.

Fearing the repercussion which would have caused Zambia to be suspended and hence angering the population which has majority soccer fans, government quickly rescinded its decision.

Our Journalist Asa Manda in Lusaka says the matter had already been politicized and the opposition would have taken advantage of this impasse to the detriment of the ruling party.