Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff Cedrick Nkabinde Credits General  Mkhwanazi for Helping Him Find a Job in the Law Enforcement When He was Unemployment in 2018

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff Cedrick Nkabinde Credits General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for Helping Him Find a Job in the Law Enforcement When He was Unemployment in 2018





Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, said that in 2018, during a period of unemployment, his friend and former colleague, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, assisted him in securing a position back in law enforcement.





Nkabinde described this support as crucial, eventually leading to his recruitment into the Police Ministry, where he rose to become Chief of Staff based on merit and experience.





“After my suspension, I was unemployed for an extended period, which was challenging both financially and emotionally. In 2018, I reached out to an old friend and colleague, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who supported me in securing a position back in law enforcement.

This opportunity allowed me to rebuild, eventually leading to my recruitment into the Police Ministry under Minister Mchunu, where I became Chief of Staff. I want to stress that my appointment was based on merit and investigative experience, not undue influence.”