SERGIO FENTANES JOINS CHIPOLOPOLO BENCH AS TECHNICAL ANALYST/ADVISOR FOR AFCON 2025

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

24th December, 2025

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to confirm the appointment of Mexican football manager Sergio Fentanes Orozco as Technical Analyst/Advisor for the Chipolopolo AFCON 2025 assignment in Morocco.

FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande says the appointment is tied to the AFCON period and is meant to offer targeted technical support to the technical bench.

Shepande explained that Fentanes has been with the team since its arrival in Casablanca last week.

“I wish to confirm that, in our efforts to strengthen the Chipolopolo technical setup at the ongoing AFCON, we have engaged Sergio Fentanes Orozco as Technical Analyst/Advisor for the tournament in Morocco, which runs from 19th December, 2025 to 18th January 2026,” said Shepande.

Shepande clarified that the engagement does not change FAZ’s position on empowering local coaches but is intended to complement their work at the AFCON where detailed match analysis and opposition profiling are critical.

“Fentanes was selected because of his previous work with the Zambia national teams, including the Chipolopolo squads at the 2006 AFCON in Egypt and the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea. He also had a role with the Zambia Under-17 technical team that qualified for the 2015 CAF Under-17 AFCON finals in Niger.”.

Shepande added that Fentanes brings valuable international experience, having also worked in similar analytical roles with the national teams of Peru and Mexico, which is expected to add depth to match preparation and in-game analysis at AFCON.

He expressed confidence that Fentanes’ expertise will enhance tactical planning and performance analysis, while working with the local technical bench headed by Moses Sichone during the AFCON 2025 campaign.

For and on behalf of the Football Association of Zambia

Nkweto Tembwe

Head of Media and Communications