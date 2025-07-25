SEVEN DIE IN CHINGOLA–SOLWEZI ROAD ACCIDENT



Seven people have died in a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at Lunga River along the Chingola–Solwezi Road in North-Western Province.



24 others are receiving treatment at Solwezi General Hospital for various injuries.





Speaking in an interview with Diamond News, Solwezi General Hospital Head of Clinical Care, Dr. Joshua Chisanga, confirmed that the seven victims died on the spot when a Likili bus collided with an abnormal load truck between 16:30 and 17:09 hours.





Dr.Chisanga has added that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the Solwezi General Hospital mortuary, while the injured victims are receiving medical attention.





Meanwhile, the Zambia Police Service is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.



CREDIT: Diamond TV