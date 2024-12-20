SËXUALLY WEAK MAN REFUSES TO DIVORCE SÉXUALLY HYPER WIFE



A Mazabuka man who is a confessed user of sexual boosters has refused to divorce his reportedly highly sexually active wife who easily gets aroused by the slightest of touch.





Byta FM Court Journalist reports that this is in a matter where the wife, Maggie, sued her husband for divorce because their marriage became problematic in 2023, among other challenges such as lack of sexual satisfaction.



The couple whose identity is withheld to prevent ridicule, have been married for 27 years with five children.





The wife narrated to the court that her husband does not provide food at home despite having a job, compelling her to manage the household through part-time work.





She further accused her husband of having extramarital affairs, adding that his late coming home has contributed to the problems the couple is facing.



She also complained that when the husband goes home late at night, he plays loud music, giving her a hard time resting.





Meanwhile, the husband acknowledged to the court his inability to satisfy his wife due to a medical status, however stating that he had sought help for his condition.



He further stated that problems in their marriage started in October of this year when his wife began denying him conjugal rights because she was not being satisfied.





He added that despite his four days of herbal treatment and feeling ready to make love to his wife, she still complained of not being satisfied, a thing that angered him, hence sleeping in the living room.



He further complained that as a tactic to prevent him from making sexual advances, the wife puts their 3-year-old baby between them.





Regardless, the court asked the couple to reconcile, seeing that the man was on treatment, further advising them to cater to each other’s needs and place sexual intercourse at the center of their marriage.





Both parties agreed to work on their marriage, with the wife telling the court that she needed a year to make a difference.