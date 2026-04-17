SHADOW WAR: ELITE U.S. FORCE ‘BUILT FOR THE DARK’ VS IRAN’S MIGHTY IRGC

As tensions simmer, attention is turning to the stark contrast between America’s most secretive спец-ops unit and Iran’s powerful military network.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commands more than 100,000 personnel, overseeing missiles, drones, and a web of proxy forces stretching across the Middle East.

But much of that strength lies in conventional power and indirect warfare militias, regional influence, and asymmetric tactics. While the IRGC maintains its own elite units, analysts say they are not on par with the precision-focused capabilities of Delta Force.

Known for operating in near-total secrecy, Delta Force specialises in hostage rescues, high-value targets, and pinpoint strikes carried out by small, highly trained teams.

On an open battlefield, Iran’s reach is formidable. But in covert, high-stakes missions fought in the shadows, experts say the balance shifts dramatically.