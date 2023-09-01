GOLD SCANDLE: Shadreck Kasanda weeps…Claims DEC officers tried to extort $10 million from him

Kasanda weeps!

…Claims DEC officers tried to extort $10 million from him

ESPIONAGE-accused businessman Shadreck Kasanda yesterday put up what many say was a brilliant theatrical performance complete with tears as he accused Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers of torturing him on demands that he gives them money.

The gold dealer told a crowded court room that after being picked from the court holding cell on Wednesday afternoon, DEC officers took him to an FNB ATM and told him to give them $5 million failure to which they would add a charge of aggravated robbery to the cases he was facing.

Kasanda made the claims after taking the stand as the court tried to establish the identity of the officers that had taken him from the court premises on Wednesday leading to him to miss a hearing.

He explained to the court presided over by chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili that whilst at the holding cells, he asked one of his relatives who had gone to offer him support to give him Vaseline as his lips were dry.

Further, Kasanda explained that while he was waiting for the lubricant, DEC officer in charge of operations at the Court premises Lydia Chisanga called him to her office and told him he was needed by paramilitary officers at the Command Centre.

“She escorted me to the bus and there was no paramilitary officer but only DEC officers. It was Isaac Daka, Sydney Mukelabai, Marvin Kanganja, and Anderson Mbhawe. In the bus we were only five of us I was driven to FNB Bank at the ATM in Kabulonga,” Kasanda claimed.

“They told me there was money in my account and I must give them US$5 million or else they would charge me with armed robbery. They said they talked to my co-accused the 10 of them to speak against me. They beat me up and took me to the command centre. I was put in a room where I was alone and they told someone to watch me.”

Kasanda said whilst at the command centre he had he kept mute until his lawyers joined him.

“I refused to say anything and requested for counsel Nkhula Botha to come because the torture was too much,” said Kasanda whilst shedding tears insincerely.

“I was forced to say if I don’t give them (DEC officers) US$10 million dollars me and my co-accused will not go anywhere or else they would add more charges. Everything changed when the lawyers arrived. I was dragged back to prison there after and I was told to talk to my co-accused to make up my mind.”

Before Kasanda took the stand during a contempt hearing in which Magistrate Davies Chibwili ordered Chisanga to appear before him and explain why she should not be cited for contempt, for allowing her juniors to take Kasanda when he was supposed to appear before court, she said Kasanda had been taken by paramilitary officers.

Chisanga who is a senior investigations officer at DEC explained that Kasanda was picked up by paramilitary officers who did not identify themselves.

“I reported for duty yesterday (Wednesday) at 13:00 hours and I proceeded to Lusaka Central correctional facility to pick up the accused I signed for them and brought them to Court. Whilst at the holding cells I saw a group of six paramilitary officers they told me they were instructed to pick up Shadreck Kasanda,” Chisanga said.

She explained that the paramilitary officers wanted to enter the holding cells but she stopped them because they were armed and would end up causing commotion.

“I called Kasanda to my office and told him he was wanted at the command center and the police had come to pick him up. He asked me why but I didn’t respond because I didn’t know anything he requested that he goes with his lawyers,” Chisanga said.

“I came to call the lawyers and afterwards I only saw Kasanda being picked up by the officers. I asked Mr Mukelebai to follow where he was being taken because I signed for Kasanda at remand.”

She said the officers were clad in their regalia and they did not identify themselves neither did they avail her with a warrant.

“I was aware he was to appear in Court at 14:00 hours. After some time I was told he was at the command centre by the officers I told to accompany him. I asked the accused where he was taken and he said he was taken by the officers at the command centre,” Chisanga said.

Asked by Kasanda’s lawyer Makebi Zulu, about who authorised her to hand over Kasanda to the paramilitary officers, Chisanga denied having abetted the paramilitary officers.

At this point State advocate Gracilia Mulenga raised a concern that Zulu was dealing with merits of the contempt proceedings yet the aim of summoning Chisanga was to establish who picked Kasanda.

“I thought the reason for these proceeding was to establish the identity of who picked up the accused person it’s like we are already dealing with the contempt,” Mulenga said.

However magistrate Chibwili overruled the objection on reasons that Zulu was helping him to establish who picked up Kasanda.

“He’s (Zulu) assisting me to establish who took the accused when he was supposed to appear before Court. Like I said yesterday that these are not formal contempt of court proceedings, I will use whatever means to try and get to know who picked the accused when he was supposed to appear before Court. Up to now we have not established who took the accused,” magistrate Chibwili said.

Chisanga further explained that; “I didn’t hand him (Kasanda) over they (paramilitary officers) had guns I stopped them because I didn’t want them to cause commotion, I did not assist them or hand him over, the police opened for them they have keys to the cells.”

Magistrate Chibwili indicated that he will declare whether or not contempt of court was committed on Friday September 1, 2023 at 10:00 hours.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba