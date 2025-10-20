SHADRICK Kasanda has been arrested in connection with another gold scandal.

ARREST AND CHARGE OF SHADRECK KAPASA KASANDA FOR OBTAINING MONEY BY FALSE PRETENCES



Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Shadreck Kapasa Kasanda, 36, of Ibex Hill, with one count of obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





He is alleged to have obtained Two Hundred Seventy-Five Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars (USD 275,500) from Africa Tango Limited under the pretext that he would supply them with 20 kg of gold.





The incident is reported to have occurred between July 27, 2018, and October 20, 2018, in Lusaka District.

The suspect has been released on police bond and is awaiting his court appearance. Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Deputy Public Relations Officer