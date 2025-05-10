SHAFT 28 EXPECTED TO CREATE 3,000 DIRECT JOBS–KABUSWE



Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe Writes…..



Today, I had the honour of accompanying Mr. President Hakainde Hichilema to Luanshya Copper Mines Plc (CNMC) to check on the dewatering progress at 28 Shaft.



I’m pleased to report that the process is progressing well and on schedule. Once completed and full operations commence, the mine is expected to create 3,000 direct jobs bringing life back to Luanshya and boosting economic activity in the area.



This project will also contribute 105,000 tonnes of copper annually towards our national target of 3 million tonnes per year. We remain committed to unlocking Zambia’s full mining potential for the benefit of all citizens.



Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe MP

Chililabombwe Constituency,

Minister Of Mines And Minerals Development.