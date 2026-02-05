Shakhtar Donetsk’s CEO sends strong message to Infantino over Russia’s potential return





The CEO of Ukraine giants Shakhtar Donetsk, Serhii Palkin, believes FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s position on potentially allowing Russian teams to return is a “complete detachment from reality”, in a strong response and defence of his nation.





Russian clubs and the national team have been suspended from FIFA and UEFA competitions since the country invaded Ukraine in February 2022.



However, Infantino told Sky Sports earlier on Tuesday that: “This ban has not ‌achieved anything; it has just created more frustration and hatred.”





“Having girls and boys from Russia being able to ⁠play football games in other parts of Europe ‌would help.”



Shakhtar Donetsk’s CEO Palkin responded this evening with a passionate statement of his own in which he pleaded with the FIFA President to change his stance.





In a statement shared with Flashscore and other media outlets, Palkin said: “The position from FIFA President Gianni Infantino regarding the possible return of Russian teams to international competitions represents a complete detachment from reality and I am profoundly disappointed by it.”





He continued to reflect on the devastation of the war and how, if Infantino accepted his invitation to attend Ukraine, he would see how much the country was already suffering.





Palkin said, “The reality is this: we have been surviving a full-scale war for four years. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed. Cities have been destroyed. Civilian, sporting, energy and heatinginfrastructure has been devastated. The lives of millions of people has been shattered.





“I want to publicly ask Mr Infantino: What led him to make such a statement at this moment? And why, after four years of war, has he not once come to Ukraine to see with his own eyes what is happening here?





“Let him come and see how people live. How children play football in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv and Lviv – under air-raid sirens, next to bomb shelters, under the constant threatof missiles and drones.”





“I invite Mr Infantino to attend our first match in February. Let him speak with our players – with Dmytro Riznyk, who lost his brother in the war, and with Denys Tvardovskyi, whose father was also killed defending Ukraine.”





Infantino’s stance earlier today seemed clear. He wants Russian athletes and football teams to compete again and stop paying the price for where they were born.





However, Palkin’s emotional response this evening will give the FIFA President some food for thought.

#RussiaUkraineWar #FIFA #Banned