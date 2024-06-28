SHAME ON YOU HH, LUNGU BOOTLICKERS

…we can’t be hearing of HH, Lungu fights when

we are faced with a lot of problems – Bwalya

By Isaac Zulu(The Mast)

ADVOCATES for People’s Prosperity member of central committee Felix Bwalya has urged President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor Edgar Lungu to engage each other and reconcile.

In an interview, Bwalya said President Hichilema and Lungu should engage in genuine and serious dialogue if they mean well for the Zambian people.

“I wish to air my views on the current happenings between our current President Hakainde Hichilema and former president Edgar Lungu. These two have been exchanging bitter words in public, which is not good for our country. And I wonder if they realise that their fights can cause serious damage to our country,” he said. “I would like to advise the current President, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema to call upon the former president his excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu to have a proper and genuine dialogue if they really mean well for the wellbeing of Zambians. These two leaders have potential to cause serious chaos in the country. And it’s important that they put the country first before their personal gains or interests.”

Bwalya called on the duo to put its political differences aside and help heal the nation.

He urged them to focus on addressing the numerous challenges affecting citizens instead of engaging in personal attacks.

“President Hakainde Hichilema should realise that the country’s peace and development depends on him and also on Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is our former president and he is still enjoying immunity and support from a big section of Zambians. Therefore, if truly both are national leaders and they have a heart for Zambia and the poor Zambians, please let them reconcile and unite the country,” he said. “We can’t continue living like people who don’t know the purpose of their existence. We have a lot of issues that need our leaders to sit down and solve than them being on each other’s neck. Zambians are suffering today. We have electricity problems which has disadvantaged our young people who are doing barbershop, welding, salons… We have fuel issues and the high prices of commodities, etc. Why can’t these two leaders unite and focus on these issues that are affecting us than their personal attacks?”

Bwalya further urged the church and civil society to initiate dialogue between Lungu and President Hichilema.

“I also call upon the Church, civil society organisations and all stakeholders in this country to push for a much needed reconciliation between President Hakainde Hichilema and Edgar Chagwa Lungu without fail because their differences are affecting us as a nation. To all the bootlickers of President HH and ECL, shame on you because I know that you are benefitting from this. But God is watching you and it shall never be well with you as long as the majority Zambians are suffering. President HH and ECL should stop listening to their advisors because they don’t mean well for Zambia except their pockets,” said Bwalya. “Enough of these sagas and it’s time to focus on uniting the nation. And it has to start with our President and his predecessor because their fights in public is really denying us the much needed peace and development, and we can’t live like this in this country. It’s really unfair to the poor majority voters and I wonder as a country if we can just be hearing about HH and ECL fights when we are faced with a lot of issues.”