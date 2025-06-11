Michael Zulu writes



SHAME ON ZAMBIA’S HEALTH SECTOR AS LEADERS CONTINUE TO SEEK MEDICAL TREATMENT IN FOREIGN COUNTRIES



When was the last time you saw a Zambian leader being treated at UTH if not KK?





The money that is being looted just at Ministry of Health alone is more than enough to create State of the Art medical facilities which would be accessed by ALL Zambians.



All those so called ‘robust’ achievements in the health sector unfortunately come down to nothing if South Africa and India are the choices of destination for the privileged few who cannot be treated at UTH and other local hospitals.





Food for thought: They don’t really care about us.



#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised