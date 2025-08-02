Shannon Sharpe opens up about ESPN firing, reveals why he wanted the news delayed

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe has opened up on his reported firing by ESPN on Wednesday, revealing that he’s “at peace” with the axing.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer addressed the news on his “Nightcap” podcast following the news earlier in the day.

Sharpe stated that he already knew he was officially done at ESPN for a little while, yet he was hoping the news wouldn’t be made public until his brother, Sterling Sharpe, was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Now, it’s evident that it didn’t happen.

“I found out this information a little earlier in the week, and really the only thing that I really asked is, ‘Guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family,” Sharpe said. “I said, ‘This coming out will overshadow everything he’s worked his entire life for.’ And, unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer said he “profusely” apologized to his brother about it, knowing the damage had already been done.

Shannon Sharpe was fired after he settled a $50 million lawsuit where he faced rape accusations, as we previously reported.

This spring, Sharpe had been named in a civil lawsuit filed in Nevada state court that alleged he committed assault, sexual assault, sexual battery and battery.

The former NFL star denied “all allegations of coercion or misconduct,” through his legal team, and that was when he stepped away from his duties at ESPN in April.

“I really enjoyed my time at ESPN, they gave me an opportunity to bring my audience that saw me really just grow,” Sharpe said on his podcast. “They did what they felt they needed to do, I’m at peace with that. I just wish this thing could’ve waited until Monday because I hate the fact that I am overshadowing my brother. First two brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this is what the headline is going to be for the next couple of days.”

Shannon Sharpe joined ESPN after leaving FS1’s “Undisputed” in 2023, appearing on the morning show “First Take.”