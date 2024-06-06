Shante Broadus: Snoop Dogg’s Wife Set To Open Strip Club in Los Angeles

Shante Broadus the wife of legendary musician Snoop Dogg is bringing a fresh mood to the nightlife of Los Angeles with the inauguration of her strip club, The Player’s Club.

Although she also runs Boss Lady Entertainment and was named Snoop’s manager in 2021, the Players Club is Broadus’ most recent endeavor.

Upon deciding to make her his manager, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg remarked,

“Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one. Without her, I wouldn’t be where I am now. She has always been my last line of defense when making judgments. She is my official manager, and I am appreciative that we are working together to create the Snoop Dogg business.”

The club is situated in the center of downtown Los Angeles and has the potential to become a popular destination for celebrities and other prominent people seeking an exclusive entertainment experience.

With a mission beyond being a strip club, The Player’s Club draws inspiration from Ice Cube’s 1998 film of the same name.

According to Broadus, The Player’s Club will serve as a meeting point for business people and artistes, providing an environment where work and play coexist.

The club’s launch is a tribute to the spirit of entrepreneurship that permeates the hip-hop scene in general.

“The Boss Lady” will reportedly host a private grand opening of the Players Club in a star-studded affair that will feature Big Boy, Tiffany Haddish, Too Short, and Cedric the Entertainer, among other celebrities, according to information available online.

The club aims to create an exciting atmosphere that will draw in audiences, with DJ Drama and DJ Sky High Baby on the decks.

In publicity materials, Broadus said, “I am thrilled to introduce the Players Club to Los Angeles. This club serves as more than just a location. It’s a celebration of entrepreneurship, beauty, and empowerment that offers an environment in which anyone may feel like the boss.”

According to a press release, the Players Club, ”is poised to redefine luxury and liberation in the city’s nightlife scene” and is the “newest and most exclusive” location for exotic dance in Los Angeles.