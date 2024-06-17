SHAQ BRINGS ICONIC BIGGIE SMALLS COLLAB ‘YOU CAN’T STOP THE REIGN’ TO STREAMING PLATFORMS

Shaquille O’Neal has worked with some of the biggest names in Hip Hop, but his collaboration with the Notorious B.I.G is arguably the most reputable co-sign of his rap career — after years in limbo, the song is finally available to stream.

On Thursday (June 13), the pro-basketball big man officially uploaded “You Can’t Stop The Reign” for the first time on DSPs in an effort to stir up excitement for the release of the 1996 album of the same name on which it was featured.

“You can’t stop it, block it when I drop it/ Anytime I go rhyme for rhyme on a topic,” the 15-time All Star spits on the joint, before Bigge steps in with: “Smoke out with Leo, Biggie Tarantino/ Size like a sumo, Frank White, numero uno.”

You Can’t Stop The Reign was the veteran center’s third studio album, and it will be released in its entirety online come June 28. In addition to Big, it features contributions from JAY-Z, DJ Quik and Mobb Deep, among others.

Check out its first offering below:

Back in 2022, the NBA champion reflected on his recording sessions with the New York City rapper during an appearance on Drink Champs.

“So when I finally got the word that Big was going to do it, I did a verse, but I didn’t like it,” Shaq admitted. “My thing is, ‘This is Big coming in.’ One — I gotta impress Big, ’cause if Big say, ‘No, this is terrible,’’ I’m done; I won’t get a second shot.

“So I did it, let my boys hear it. He ain’t bop his head, but I didn’t care. I let my other boy hear it, [and] he didn’t like it. I let my other boy hear it, and he said that one is tight. So Big flew down, him and Lil Cease, so I’m nervous.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend then explained that the “Hypnotize”hitmaker eventually heard the track and even nodded his head, giving his partner in crime the stamp of approval he had been seeking.